Big Ten Football Reportedly Set to Return in October

Big Ten football is close to being back. After initially postponing the start of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic until the spring, there are reports that the conference is set to announce action will resume in October.

According to reports, Big Ten officials are impressed with new daily testing measures that help improve safety.

An official announcement is expected this week with the hope of beginning the season by October 24. There would then be an 8 or 9 game regular season with the conference championship taking place on December 19.

Other Power Five conferences like the Big 12 and SEC kicked off their modified schedules earlier this month.

If the Big Ten’s plan goes through, the conference will likely aim to be represented in the 2020-21 College Football Playoff.

