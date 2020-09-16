Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds: Updated Odds & Favorites After Week 1

We never knew whether the football season would come, but it is finally here despite the coronavirus pandemic as we continue to search for any type of certainty.

Week 1 wrapped up with a doubleheader on Monday Night Football and Week 2 will officially kick off in primetime on Thursday night with a clash between the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Ahead of the upcoming week, oddsmakers shared their thoughts on the updated landscape of the week with one slate of games officially in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two of the league’s top teams from a year ago, are favored to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Leading the way in the NFC is the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

Where does your favorite team sit in the eyes of the oddsmakers following Week 1 of the regular season?

A full look at the odds for Super Bowl 55 can be seen below, via BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).

Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds

                                                     9/10/20             Current (9/15/2020)          

Kansas City Chiefs                                6/1                    5/1

Baltimore Ravens                                  13/2                  23/4

New Orleans Saints                               10/1                  9/1

San Francisco 49ers                              10/1                  12/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers                         12/1                  16/1

Seattle Seahawks                                  16/1                  12/1

Buffalo Bills                                          25/1                  20/1

Dallas Cowboys                                    14/1                  20/1

Green Bay Packers                               25/1                  20/1

New England Patriots                            22/1                  22/1

Pittsburgh Steelers                                25/1                  22/1

Tennessee Titans                                  33/1                  25/1

Arizona Cardinals                                  50/1                  28/1

Los Angeles Rams                                60/1                  33/1

Indianapolis Colts                                  20/1                  40/1

Philadelphia Eagles                               22/1                  40/1

Minnesota Vikings                                 25/1                  40/1

Atlanta Falcons                                     50/1                  50/1

Chicago Bears                                      50/1                  50/1

Las Vegas Raiders                                80/1                  50/1

Los Angeles Chargers                            50/1                  50/1

Cleveland Browns                                 40/1                  66/1

Houston Texans                                    70/1                  75/1

Denver Broncos                                    50/1                  80/1

Detroit Lions                                         66/1                  100/1

Washington Football Team                     250/1                100/1

New York Giants                                   100/1                125/1

Carolina Panthers                                  150/1                150/1

Cincinnati Bengals                                 150/1                200/1

Jacksonville Jaguars                             300/1                200/1

Miami Dolphins                                     150/1                200/1

New York Jets                                       125/1                250/1

