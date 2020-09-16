Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds: Updated Odds & Favorites After Week 1

We never knew whether the football season would come, but it is finally here despite the coronavirus pandemic as we continue to search for any type of certainty.

Week 1 wrapped up with a doubleheader on Monday Night Football and Week 2 will officially kick off in primetime on Thursday night with a clash between the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Ahead of the upcoming week, oddsmakers shared their thoughts on the updated landscape of the week with one slate of games officially in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two of the league’s top teams from a year ago, are favored to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Leading the way in the NFC is the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

Where does your favorite team sit in the eyes of the oddsmakers following Week 1 of the regular season?

A full look at the odds for Super Bowl 55 can be seen below, via BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).

Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds

9/10/20 Current (9/15/2020)

Kansas City Chiefs 6/1 5/1

Baltimore Ravens 13/2 23/4

New Orleans Saints 10/1 9/1

San Francisco 49ers 10/1 12/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12/1 16/1

Seattle Seahawks 16/1 12/1

Buffalo Bills 25/1 20/1

Dallas Cowboys 14/1 20/1

Green Bay Packers 25/1 20/1

New England Patriots 22/1 22/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25/1 22/1

Tennessee Titans 33/1 25/1

Arizona Cardinals 50/1 28/1

Los Angeles Rams 60/1 33/1

Indianapolis Colts 20/1 40/1

Philadelphia Eagles 22/1 40/1

Minnesota Vikings 25/1 40/1

Atlanta Falcons 50/1 50/1

Chicago Bears 50/1 50/1

Las Vegas Raiders 80/1 50/1

Los Angeles Chargers 50/1 50/1

Cleveland Browns 40/1 66/1

Houston Texans 70/1 75/1

Denver Broncos 50/1 80/1

Detroit Lions 66/1 100/1

Washington Football Team 250/1 100/1

New York Giants 100/1 125/1

Carolina Panthers 150/1 150/1

Cincinnati Bengals 150/1 200/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 300/1 200/1

Miami Dolphins 150/1 200/1

New York Jets 125/1 250/1