Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Won’t Be Live This Year

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the world as we know out and now it is forcing a change to a holiday tradition. According to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio this week, this year’s Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be held live.

Rather than parading floats through the streets of Manhattan, Macy’s will hold a televised-only event in Herald Square that will film across two days.

“New York City is always proud to join Macy’s to ring in the holiday season with New Yorkers and viewers around the world. We’ve worked closely with the Macy’s team on a safe and creative plan this year, and we look forward to keeping this tradition going on Thanksgiving Day,” said Bill de Blasio in a statement.

Some of the safety measures include:

Reducing the overall number of participants by approximately 75%, and splitting the remaining participants over two days

All participants will be appropriately socially distanced during performances and be required to wear face coverings and additional personal protective equipment depending on their role

Shifting to a television-broadcast-only production with staging for Parade elements focused solely in/ around the Herald Square area of Midtown Manhattan

The traditional 2.5-mile Parade route will not be utilized this year

No participant in the Parade will be under 18 years of age

Previously selected regional High School and College Marching Bands performances will be deferred to the 2021 Macy’s Parade, with locally based professional marching and musical ensembles taking musical duties in the lineup

Macy’s traditional Giant Balloon Inflation public event on Wednesday will not take place

It marks the fourth time in the history of the parade that it has been canceled. The other three cancellations came during World War II due to helium shortages.

