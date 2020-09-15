WATCH: Paul Rudd Urges Millenials to Wear Masks in Hilarious PSA

Paul Rudd is stepping up and urging others to wear masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a hilarious video uploaded by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this week, the 51-year-old Rudd makes a plea to his “fellow Millenials” to mask up if they’re going out.

The public service announcement comes at a time where the spread of the coronavirus has been linked to mass gatherings and other parties that are often linked to Millenials.

“Yo, what up, dogs. Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person,” Rudd says in the video. “So Cuomes asks me, he’s like, ‘Paul, you’ve got to help. What are you, like, 26?’ And I didn’t correct him. So, fam, let’s real-talk. Masks, they’re totally beast. So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it.

“It’s not hard! People are dying . . . and it’s preventable. Just wear a mask, I shouldn’t have to make it fun. It’s science!”

It is also important for those who are younger to continue wearing masks and following safety protocols as campuses across the country reopen.

Check out the video below.

Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up: pic.twitter.com/GTks5NUBmR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 14, 2020

