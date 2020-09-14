Zoe Parker Death: Adult Film Star Dies at 24

Zoe Parker, a former adult film star, has passed away at age 24. Parker’s death comes shortly after she left the porn industry. Her passing was announced on a GoFundMe page launched to cover funeral expenses.

“We are sad to report that Zoe Parker passed away in her sleep on September 12th at around 2 am. She was only 24 years old,” the account read.

“After leaving the adult industry, Zoe Parker moved back home to Texas to be near her family to start a new life. She had started doing great and recently announced her engagement and by all accounts seemed truly happy for the first time in her life.”

According to the New York Post, Parker appeared in “more than 120 scenes from 2014 to 2019, and was nominated for Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene for “VR Bangers’ Valentine’s Day Surprise” at the 2017 AVN Awards.”

No official cause of death has been reported.

Our deepest condolences go out to Parker’s friends and family during this difficult and tragic time.