Dr. Fauci ‘Depressed’ About the Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is ongoing and Dr. Anthony Fauci is not feeling well about how things are going.

In a recent discussion, Dr. Fauci said that he is “depressed” about the way the country is handling pandemic and the fact that the worst is yet to come.

“I keep looking at that curve [of reported cases], and I get more depressed and more depressed about the fact that we never really get down to the baseline that I’d like,” Dr. Fauci said, via Newsweek.

The 74-year-old Fauci has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and one of the most respected voices during the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci, who has advised six presidents, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush in 2008.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 6.38 million confirmed cases and 191,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.