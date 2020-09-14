Pfizer Could Learn if Coronavirus Vaccine Works By End of October

There are conflicting reports about the timeline for a potential coronavirus vaccine, but new reports indicate Pfizer could learn whether its vaccine is effective by the end of October.

The vaccine testing is currently in Phase 3 and there is a “60 percent” chance that the vaccine results will be made available.

“We have already manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses, so just in case we have a good study readout, conclusive, and FDA plus the advisory committee feels comfortable, that we will be ready,” Bourla told CBS’s Face the Nation.

There are currently 35 potential coronavirus vaccines that are in different stages of testing.

