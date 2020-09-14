How Regular Massages Can Improve Your Health

Massage has been a form of therapy for many hundreds of years. The stimulation of different parts of the body in various ways is known to be beneficial to health. There are many different types of massage techniques, each of which provides its own benefits, and all of which can be enjoyed at your leisure. How does massage improve your health, and why is a regular massage a good idea?

First, a massage carried out by a qualified and experienced practitioner will be an enjoyable experience, but there is far more too it than that. There is a reason that professional sportsmen and women take a massage regularly, as it is good for the muscle tone. So, let’s talk in more detail about why massage is good for your health, and what you may gain from it.

How Massage Helps

How does massage help? In more ways than you may think is the answer! If you have ever enjoyed a massage you will have experienced the sense of calm and relaxation it brings. This is because the stimulation of the muscles and soft tissue in the correct manner inspires the release of endorphins in the body. These are hormones that send messages to the brain, the message being just that feeling of well-being.

The release of endorphins is also a relaxing event, and one that vastly reduces your stress levels. This is the reason that massage is known to help people with anxiety and depression, as well as other ailments and problems that it can help with. Here’s a short list of a few of the problems that a massage can have an effect on:

Lower back pain

High blood pressure

Stress and anxiety

Insomnia

Muscle pains

Soft tissue damage

As a relaxing experience, massage is also used by people who suffer from chronic ailments as while it does not take away pain, the production of endorphins does go some way to reducing it and helps with relaxation. What sort of massage should you be looking at? There are many different forms of massage, and the following are some.

Types of Massage

Before we mention a few different massage methods, we recommend that you have a look around at different massage spas for the right service and price for you. Make sure they have all the credentials that you expect and do your homework before you choose. An established and respected massage and wellness spa such as Viride Wellness is a good example, and they will be able to work with you to establish your ideal massage routine. These could include:

Thai Massage which is a traditional method from Thailand using light pressure and stretching, incorporating elements of yoga for excellent relaxation and a refreshed feeling after the session.

Deep Tissue Massage which can be customized to one of many packages and is enjoyed by people who want to alleviate tension, as well as by those who play sports and need regular muscle manipulation.

Hot Stone Massage in which heated stones are applied to the body in certain places for muscle relief in a method that has its roots in very ancient soothing practices from the East.

These are just a brief sample of the many different methods of massage that you can choose from, and your reputable massage spa and salon will be able to advise which one is best for your needs.

There is no doubt that massage benefits health in many ways, so why not get in touch now and try it and enjoy a soothing experience that will have you wanting more.