Donald Trump Wants Joe Rogan to Moderate Debate With Joe Biden

The presidential debates are just around the corner, but Donald Trump has an interesting idea of how to spice things up. In a reply to former MMA fighter Tim Kennedy, Trump embraced the idea of having Joe Rogan moderate a debate with Joe Biden.

Kennedy proposed a four-hour debate between the two candidates with the popular podcast host moderating the discussion.

“On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump,” Kennedy wrote on Twitter. “It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this?”

Trump was quick to reply.

Of course, Biden’s team is highly unlikely to accept such an offer.

Not only has Biden taken a more methodical approach to the campaign trail, but Rogan has also openly mocked the former Vice President and has made it clear that he is not a strong supporter of the Democratic candidate.

The first presidential debate will be held at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29. The debate will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. The second presidential debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida on October 15.

The final presidential debate will take place on October 22 and will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

When and where will the debates take place?

A full look at the 2020 Presidential Debate schedule can be seen below.

2020 Presidential Debate Schedule

Sept. 29

Location: Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio

Moderator: Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will moderate

Oct. 7 – Vice Presidential Debate

Location: University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

Moderator: USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page will moderate

Oct. 15

Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida

Moderator: Steve Scully, senior executive producer and political editor of C-SPAN Networks, will moderate

Oct. 22

Location: Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

Moderator: Kristen Welker, co-anchor of “Weekend Today” and NBC News’ White House correspondent, will moderate

