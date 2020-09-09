Donald Trump Reportedly Won’t Prepare For Debates Against Biden

Donald Trump is reportedly feeling confident entering debate season. With the 2020 presidential election right around the corner, Trump is reportedly not too concerned about the challenge former Vice President Joe Biden will present.

Specifically, a report from NBC News claims multiple sources have informed them that the president will not be going through typical debate preparations for his upcoming showdowns with Biden.

The report claims:

The president has dismissed the typical debate preparations he participated in four years ago, joking to aides and allies that he’s been preparing for debates since he was born. His ability to fire back at an opponent in real time, he’s argued, “isn’t something you have to practice.” Instead, Trump has so far chosen to prepare through informal discussions with key allies and with briefings from top officials in his administration on various topics that are likely to come up, these people said.

The first presidential debate will be held at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29. The debate will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. The second presidential debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida on October 15.

The final presidential debate will take place on October 22 and will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sept. 29

Location: Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio

Moderator: Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will moderate

Oct. 7 – Vice Presidential Debate

Location: University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

Moderator: USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page will moderate

Oct. 15

Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida

Moderator: Steve Scully, senior executive producer and political editor of C-SPAN Networks, will moderate

Oct. 22

Location: Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

Moderator: Kristen Welker, co-anchor of “Weekend Today” and NBC News’ White House correspondent, will moderate

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time.