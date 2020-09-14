Amazon Makes 100,000 Hires as Sales Boom Amid Pandemic

Amazon is ramping up its workforce. While some businesses are floundering due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has seen its sales boom and now they are working on making some hires.

Per reports, Amazon is set to make 100,000 new hires as the sales continue to rise thanks to e-commerce.

Amazon announced the news in a new blog post.

From the statement:

We’re also opening 100 new operations buildings this month across fulfillment centers, delivery stations, sortation centers, and other sites. Many of the new jobs are at the company’s newest state-of-the-art buildings. The roles offer a starting wage of at least $15 per hour. In select cities, Amazon is offering sign-on bonuses up to $1,000. On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which include health, vision and dental insurance from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

