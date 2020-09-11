It has been a couple of years since the Miami football program debuted its Turnover Chain, and they have continued to develop the hardware.

This week, the Hurricanes revealed, “Touchdown Tings” that will be handed out throughout the season.

The rings read: “The Crib.”

“When we were shut down with the pandemic during lockdown, there was a lot of opportunities for Zoom and some things like that,” head coach Manny Diaz said about the chain, via, 247 Sports “We just had to adjust and I just give the credit to the staff. You got a great personal staff, the offensive coaches, defensive coaches. I think our recruiting prowess as a staff has definitely upgraded. Our recruiting staff has done a phenomenal job and some of these people, I can’t get into specific names, but some of these people you’re speaking of, again, one of the cool things about having some continuity here is that these are some relationships that have been formed since these kids were in ninth grade. So we’ve known these kids and these families for a long time.”

YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS. New Touchdown Rings. First to rock 'em: @polo_man_cam pic.twitter.com/C2txyIdn6U — Canes F😷😷tball (@CanesFootball) September 11, 2020