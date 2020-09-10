Texans vs Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Season Opener Online

Ladies and gentlemen, we finally made it. The 2020-21 NFL regular season is officially set to kick off in primetime on Thursday night with the Houston Texans traveling to Arrowhead Stadium for a meeting with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The two teams last met in the divisional round of the AFC Playoffs with Patrick Mahomes led an epic comeback after the Chiefs fell into a 24-0 hole to earn the win and continue on their Super Bowl run.

Now, eight months later and in the middle of a global pandemic, the Houston Texans will have a chance at redemption.

The Chiefs enter tonight’s game as heavy 9.5-point favorites.

All of the information you need to watch the NFL season opener on Thursday night can be seen below.

Texans vs Chiefs Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, September 10

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV Channel: NBC

Spread: Chiefs -9.5 | O/U: 53.5

How To Live Stream Texans vs Chiefs Online

Your best bet for watching today’s game via a live stream is NBC Sports Live Extra. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream Sunday Night Football online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes NBC and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note: NBC on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Dallas-Ft. Worth, Chicago, Hartford-New Haven, L.A., Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington, D.C.

Watch Texans vs Chiefs On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, NBC has you covered with their NBC Sports app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Sunday Night Football for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.