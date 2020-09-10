NFL Schedule 2020: NFL Week 1 Announcer Schedule & Pairings

The NFL is back. On Thursday night, Week 1 of the 2020-21 regular season officially kicks off with a primetime clash between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Cheifs and Houston Texans on NBC at Arrowhead Stadium.

While things will look different this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is exciting to know that football is set to return.

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.

This week, fans of the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will get to enjoy the A-team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson on CBS Sunday afternoon, while the the top FOX trio of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Erin Andrews will be on the scene for Sunday evening’s clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints which marks Tom Brady‘s debut with his new team.

Who will be calling your favorite team’s game on opening weekend?

The full television schedule and list of announcer pairings for Week 1 of the NFL regular season can be seen below, via ProgrammingInsider.com.

NFL Week 1 Announcer Schedule

Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020 8:20 p.m.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (reporter)

Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 1:00 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (Fox)

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Lindsay Czarniak (reporter)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (CBS)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers (CBS)

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (analyst), Jay Feely (reporter)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (Fox)

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (reporter)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (CBS)

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (Fox)

Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Greg Jennings (analyst), Brock Huard (analyst), Jennifer Hale (reporter)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (CBS)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (Fox)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)

Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 4:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (reporter)

Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (Fox)

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (Fox)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (analyst), Laura Okmin (reporter)

Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 8:20 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (NBC)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (reporter)

Monday, Sep. 14, 2020 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants (ESPN)

Announcers: Chris Fowler-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Maria Taylor (reporter)

Monday, Sep. 14, 2020 10:10 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (ESPN)

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)