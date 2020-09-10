Apple Develops COVID-19 Mask For Retail Employees

Apple has an interesting answer to returning to business as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic. Apple has reportedly designed the Apple Face Mask which will be sent out to corporate and retail workers as they return to work.

Employees will be receiving the Apple Face Mask in the coming weeks.

According to Bloomberg, the Apple Face Mask will feature “large coverings on the top and bottom for the wearer’s nose and chin.” The facemask was developed by the same design teams that work on the iPhone and iPad.

In the meantime, Apple will continue to provide cloth masks for employees.

