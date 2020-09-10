Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion produced an instant hit with the song “WAP” earlier this summer. The song sparked a variety of reactions due to the graphic nature of the lyrics, but it was still able to find its success on the charts.

The video was accompanied by a star-studded music video and now we are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what went into making the video during these coronavirus times.

In the behind-the-scenes video, there is a hilarious moment when Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion realized they were set to film a scene with live snakes.

“It was scary,” Megan Thee Stallion said. “The snake’s big as sh*t. What are we gonna do? When you see how big these snakes is, you’re not about to be doing all that.”

Cardi B previously revealed that she was peed on during a snake while filming the scene.

“One of the scariest parts was the snake scene,” she said in an interview with i-D. “I was naked and one of them peed all over me… It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona. Like, we had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus. We had a tiger and a leopard there, but we didn’t film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic. We spliced those scenes together.”

You can check out the behind-the-scenes video below.

The Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration marks the first joint venture between the two hot hip hop artists and the official music video was a star-studded affair. Throughout the video, there were a number of high-profile cameos from the likes of Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rubi Rose, and more.

Earlier this year, Cardi B had said she was working on the follow-up to her debut album Invasion of Privacy, so we will have to see if this is the first of a flurry of releases from the Bronx native in the coming months.