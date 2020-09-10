Andrew Cuomo Announces Fines For Maskless MTA Riders

New Yorkers and anyone who plans on taking a ride on an MTA subway or bus will face a fine if they go against recommendations to wear a mask or face-covering while using the service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning next week maskless riders will be subject to a fine.

“You have to come up with an enforcement plan for people not wearing masks,” Cuomo said on a Thursday teleconference. “This is for the handful of people who are not compliant.”

The maskless riders can face a $50 fine for ignoring the recommendations that are in place to continue limiting the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. New York City was once the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, but cases have steadily continued to decline.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye added: “It is reassuring to other passengers who play by the rules that mask-wearing is mandatory. It’s a matter of respect for co-commuters and employees.”

The MTA says 93 percent of riders are now wearing a mask, though 15 percent of the riders are wearing their masks inappropriately, according to the New York Post.

