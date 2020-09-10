Mississippi Teacher Dies From COVID-19 Complications After Returning to Classroom

Tom Slade, a teacher at Vancleave High School in Mississippi, has passed away at age 53 following complications from COVID-19. Slade contracted the novel coronavirus shortly after returning to the classroom for the new school year.

Slade tested positive for COVID-19 August 24 and revealed he was suffering from pneumonia and coronavirus on social media, according to the Biloxi Sun Herald. Teachers had returned to the classroom on August 3.

There is no word on whether Slade returned to the classroom following his diagnosis.

“He was a true representation of a Vancleave Bulldog and we will forever miss his wisdom, wittiness, love for all students, and love for his school family,” the school wrote in a statement. “The district leadership team of about 30 members reviews COVID-19 data and protocols on a weekly basis — and has for the past several months — to ensure the ongoing safety of our JCSD school community.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up in Slade’s honor to assist his family for any financial issues that may be ahead. The fundraiser has raised more than $11,000 at the time of this writing.

Today my cousin Tom Slade died from complications of COVID19. He was a public school teacher at Vancleave High School in Mississippi. Like all COVID deaths, it was a premature, unexpected and unnecessary departure from this world. He left behind a wife and two adopted children. pic.twitter.com/VVOlgAZb3M — Domestic House Dad (@realbutcherbill) September 7, 2020

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 6.38 million confirmed cases and 191,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.