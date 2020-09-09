Church Leader Blames Coronavirus on Gay Marriage; Catches COVID-19

Patriarch Filaret, a church leader in Ukraine, had some unscientific thoughts about the novel coronavirus. The church leader at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate said coronavirus was God’s punishment against gay marriage.

Well, now he has contracted COVID-19 himself.

The church announced the news in a statement while also revealing that the 91-year-old also had pneumonia.

“We inform you that His Holiness Patriarch Filaret of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine tested positive for COVID-19 during planned testing,” the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate said in a statement, via Newsweek.

“Now His Holiness Patriarch is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The Patriarch’s state of health is satisfactory. We ask for holy prayers for the health and recovery of Patriarch Filaret.”

