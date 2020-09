NFL Betting Odds 2020: Prop Bets & Opening Lines

The 2020 NFL season is just around the corner. While there may not be fans to kick things off and it could be a little bit unusual in the early weeks, the oddsmakers are already giving us an idea of how things could play out.

With just over 48 hours until the season begins, we got to see the updated Super Bowl odds.

Entering the season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are favored to bring home the Lombardi Trophy, while the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints are favored in the NFC.

The new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers follow close behind.

Where does your favorite team stand in the eyes of the oddsmakers?

A full look at the prop bets and opening lines for the 2020-21 season can be seen below.

ODDS TO WIN THE SUPER BOWL

1. KC 7/1

2. BAL 8/1

3. SF 11/1

4. NO 12/1

5. TB 15/1

6. SEA 19/1

7. DAL 20/1

8. BUF 28/1

9. PHI 33/1

10. PIT 30/1

11. IND 35/1

12. NE 40/1

13. MIN 28/1

14. TEN 35/1

15. LAR 50/1

16. GB 33/1

17. CLE 55/1

18. ATL 59/1

19. ARI 63/1

20. DEN 68/1

21. LAC 72/1

22. LV 70/1

23. HOU 65/1

24. CHI 65/1

25. DET 70/1

26. NYG 145/1

27. NYJ 91/1

28. MIA 175/1

29. CAR 190/1

30. CIN 110/1

31. WAS 200/1

32. JAC 500/1

OVER/UNDER WINS

1. KC 11.5

2. BAL 11.0

3. SF 11.0

4. NO 10.5

5. DAL 9.5

6. SEA 9.5

7. MIN 9.0

8. TB 9.0

9. BUF 9.0

10. PHI 9.0

11. PIT 9.0

12. IND 9.0

13. GB 9.0

14. TEN 8.5

15. NE 8.0

16. LAR 8.0

17. CLE 8.0

18. HOU 7.5

19. CHI 7.5

20. ATL 7.0

21. DEN 7.0

22. LAC 7.0

23. LV 7.0

24. DET 7.0

25. ARI 6.5

26. NYJ 6.0

27. NYG 5.5

28. MIA 5.5

29. CAR 5.5

30. CIN 5.5

31. WAS 4.5

32. JAC 3.5

ODDS TO HAVE THE 2021 #1 NFL DRAFT PICK

1. Jacksonville: 3/1

2. Washington: 9/2

3. Carolina: 9/1

4. Cincinnati: 11/1

5. NY Giants 12/1

6. Miami: 14/1

7. FIELD: 4/1

ODDS ALL NFL TEAMS PLAY 16 GAMES DURING THE 2020 NFL REGULAR SEASON: 1/3

ODDS THE NFL REGULAR SEASON ENDS ON JANUARY 3 AS SCHEDULED: 5/6

ODDS THE SUPER BOWL IS PLAYED ON FEBRUARY 7 IN TAMPA (not moved cancelled or the date changed): 2/3

ODDS ALL FOUR TEAMS IN THE NFC WEST FINISH .500 OR BETTER: 8/1

OVER/UNDER – NUMBER OF TEAMS TO FINISH .500 OF BETTER (last year there were 16): 16.5

OVER/UNDER ATTENDANCE AT 2021 SUPER BOWL: 19,400

OVER/UNDER TOTAL NFL FANS ATTENDING 2020 NFL REGULAR SEASON GAMES: 1.9 Million (2019 was 16.67 million)

ODDS SOFI STADIUM (Rams and Chargers) ALLOWS NO FANS FOR THE ENTIRE SEASON: 1/6

ODDS METLIFE STADIUM (Jets & Giants) ALLOWS NO FANS FOR THE ENTIRE SEASON: 1/9

2020 ATTENDANCE FOR HOME OPENER

1. Dallas Cowboys: 19,999.5

2. Kansas City Chiefs: 16,000.5

3. Miami Dolphins: 14,199.5

OVER/UNDER DALLAS COWBOYS AVERAGE ATTENDANCE: 22,499.5

TOM BRADY OVER/UNDERS

1. Passing Yards: 4,225.5

2. QB Rating: 98.5

3. TD Passes: 27.5

4. Interceptions: 7.5

ROB GRONKOWSKI OVER/UNDERS

1. Receptions: 42.5

2. Yards: 545.5

3. TDs: 5.5

4. Games Played: 14.5

CAM NEWTON OVER/UNDERS

1. Games Started: 13.5

2. Passing Yards: 3,599.5

3. Rushing Yards: 345.5

4. QB Rating: 85.8

5. TD Passes: 22.5

6. Interceptions: 12.5

LAMAR JACKSON OVER/UNDERS

1. Passing Yards: 3,349,.5

2. Rushing Yards: 999.5

3. QB Rating: 104.5

4. Rushing + Passing TDs: 31.5

PATRICK MAHOMES OVER/UNDERS

1. Passing Yards: 4,985.5

2. QB Rating: 108.5

3. TD Passes: 36.5

4. Interceptions: 8.5

OVER/UNDER QB RATING “CLASS OF 2018”

1. Lamar Jackson: 103.7

2. Baker Mayfield: 95.1

3. Sam Darnold: 87.9

4. Josh Allen: 86.8

OVER/UNDER QB RATING “CLASS OF 2019”

1. Kyler Murray: 93.5

2. Drew Lock: 92.2

3. Daniel Jones: 90.2

4. Gardner Minshew: 87.8

5. Dwayne Haskins: 81.1

ODD TO WIN 2020 NFL MVP

1. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): 11/2

2. Lamar Jackson (Ravens): 6/1

3. Russell Wilson (Seahawks): 8/1

4. Aaron Rodgers (Packers): 12/1

5. DeShaun Watson (Texans): 12/1

6. Carson Wentz (Eagles): 18/1

7. Kyler Murray (Cardinals): 19/1

8. Drew Brees (Saints): 24/1

9. Matthew Stafford (Lions): 38/1

10. Tom Brady (Bucs): 32/1

11. Dak Prescott (Cowboys): 48/1

12. Matt Ryan (Falcons): 48/1

13. Philip Rivers (Colts): 54/1

14. Baker Mayfield (Browns): 59/1

15. Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers): 65/1

16. Christian McCaffrey (Panthers): 65/1

17. Cam Newton (Patriots): 70/1

18. Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers): 75/1

19. FIELD: 9/1

ODDS TO LEAD THE NFL IN RUSHING YARDS

1. Derrick Henry (Titans): 6/1

2. Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys): 7/1

3. Saquon Barkley (Giants): 8/1

4. Nick Chubb (Browns): 11/1

5. Josh Jacobs RB (Raiders): 11/1

6. Christian McCaffrey (Panthers): 12/1

7. Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 12/1

8. Joe Mixon (Bengals): 16/1

9. Chris Carson (Seahawks):19/1

10. Alvin Kamara (Saints): 32/1

11. FIELD: 5/1

ODDS TO LEAD THE NFL IN RECEIVING YARDS

1. Michael Thomas (Saints): 7/1

2. Julio Jones (Falcons): 8/1

3. Davante Adams (Packers): 11/1

4. DeAndre Hopkins (Cardinals): 11/1

5. Tyreek Hill (Chiefs): 12/1

6. Chris Godwin (Bucs): 19/1

7. Mike Evans (Bucs): 20/1

8. Kenny Golladay (Lions): 24/1

9. Odell Beckham Jr (Browns): 24/1

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers) 32/1

11. FIELD: 7/3

ODDS TO WIN NFL OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1. Joe Burrow (Bengals): 3/1

2. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs): 7/1

3. Jonathan Taylor (Colts): 8/1

4. Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins): 10/1

5. CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys): 12/1

6. Ke’Shawn Vaughn (Bucs): 12/1

7. D’Andre Swift (Lions): 18/1

8. FIELD: 7/2

ODDS TO WIN NFL DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1. Chase Young (Washington): 4/1

2. AJ Epenesa (Bills): 11/1

3. Isaiah Simmons (Cardinals): 11/1

4. Jeff Okudah (Lions): 12/1

5. Grant Delpit (Browns): 17/1

6. Patrick Queen (Ravens): 19/1

7. Kenneth Murray (Chargers): 20/1

8. FIELD: 3/2