New Orleans Saints, Alvin Kamara Close to Contract Extension

The New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara are closing in on extending their partnership. After weeks of reports that Kamara was unhappy with his contract in New Orleans, there are new reports that the two are close to agreeing on an extension.

The two sides are “extremely close” to a “lucrative” extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Pro Football Talk adds:

There’s been talk in recent days that Kamara, who is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and due a $2.1 million base salary, is unhappy that he hasn’t been extended. The Saints would like to keep him happy, and keep him beyond this year. But New Orleans is in extremely rough salary cap shape for the 2021 season, and this deal will only add to the Saints’ payroll next year. It’s going to be tough for the Saints to stay near the top of the league — especially considering that Drew Brees isn’t getting any younger.

The Saints officially kick off their 2020 campaign on Sunday, September 13 against the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.