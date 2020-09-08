Best Video Streaming Services: Price, Content, and Features

On-demand video streaming services are the next best option for cord-cutters looking for great shows and movies to enjoy. Fortunately, there are lots of streaming services and devices appealing to different audiences depending on the price, content, and features they offer. We’ve compared the three best video streaming services at https://streamingwars.com based on these factors to help you narrow down your search.

Best Overall: Netflix

Features

The great-granddaddy of video streaming, Netflix allows you to stream unlimited movies, TV shows, and original programming. You can create up to four profiles on your account, making sure recommendations from friends don’t mess up with your favorite content. Even better, Netflix has strong parental controls, so you won’t need to worry about your little ones watching adult content.

Content

Netflix is second to none in terms of content selection, quality, and performance. The company regularly updates its library with exclusive original shows, as well as content from other leading studios in the world. Some of their top ranking originals include Mind hunter, Stranger Things, and Bojack Horseman.

Price

Netflix has some of the priciest packages in the streaming industry, though it’s worth every penny. Their subscription plans include:

Basic Plan: Stream on one screen at a time for $8.99/mo. (Standard Definition)

Standard Plan: Stream on two screens simultaneously for $12.99/mo. (High Definition)

Premium Plan: Stream on four screens for $15.99/mo (HD & UHD)

Best Value: Amazon Prime Video

Features

Though Amazon Prime Video started as a perk to its Prime shipping program, this streaming service has grown in a major Netflix rival. Unlike other platforms, you can get access to this platform as a standalone video streaming service, or with the Amazon Prime annual subscription. You can share your membership with one person, set parental controls, and customize the captions.

Content

Amazon Prime Video has a growing library of award-winning content, giving you a large collection of movies and TV shows to watch. Subscribers can download the content and access 4k titles, though there are download limits. Nonetheless, there’s an impressive catalog of shows and movies to stream, purchase, or rent.

Price

A subscription to access Amazon Prime Video only will cost you $8.99 per month, but it comes as one of the perks of subscribing to Amazon Prime for $119 per year.

Best For Families: Disney Plus

Features

Disney Plus promises a healthy collection of family-friendly films in high resolution. For an immersive experience, you can enjoy the content in 4K UHD resolution, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound. Additionally, you can watch the content on up to four screens simultaneously and can create different profiles for other family members.

Content

For exclusive theatrical films and shows like Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, Disney Plus is your best bet. You can access all the thirty seasons of “The Simpsons,” alongside other popular titles like the X-men franchise, “The Princess Bride” and “The Sound of Music.”

Price

Disney Plus will cost you $6.99 every month or $69.99 annually. That price gives you ad-free access to stream all the titles available in their catalog, though you can add $6 to get a bundled package with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99/month.