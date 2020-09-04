‘The Batman’ Resumes Production After Robert Pattinson’s Positive COVID-19 Test

The Batman is set to resume production after a temporary shutdown due to a positive COVID-19 test. After initial reports that production was halted, it was revealed that the positive test was from none other than lead actor Robert Pattinson.

However, while Pattinson is sidelined due to his coronavirus diagnosis, the rest of the crew that has not had direct contact with him will ensure the show continues.

The film — which is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattison as Batman — is currently filming in the United Kingdom.

From the Daily Mail:

The Hollywood actor — who is understood to have turned up on set with a temperature – will have to stay away from filming for 14 days while he recovers and to ensure he doesn’t spread the deadly virus. Amid fears that halting production for two weeks could cost as much as £5 million [over $6 million], the film’s director Matt Reeves is trying to film as much as he can at the Warner Bros. Studio in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, without his leading man. Any of the 130-strong crew who did not have direct contact with Pattinson are being asked to return to work.

The Batman is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 1, 2021.

