Cleveland Browns to Allow Fans at First 2 Games of Season

Cleveland Browns fans will be able to root on their favorite team for the first two home games of the season despite the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, the Browns announced that the franchise received approval to allow fans in a limited capacity.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ruled that the Browns can have up to 6,000 fans in FirstEnergy Stadium and the Browns announced they will take advantage of the opportunity.

To ensure the franchise follows safety protocols, Cleveland will allow 1,500 fans in each quarter of the stadium’s lower bowl. Each fan will be required to wear a facemask while in attendance and will have a designated entrance.

“We are thrilled, particularly on behalf of our fans, that we received approval to welcome back a limited capacity of approximately 10 percent at FirstEnergy Stadium for our first two home games in September,” the team said in a statement. “We will continue to closely monitor the ever-evolving circumstances related to COVID-19 and remain in frequent dialogue with each of these groups so we can properly adapt as needed with the hopes of potentially allowing more fans to attend games at a later date, if circumstances allow.”

The Browns will officially kick off their 2020 campaign on Sunday, September 13 against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens.

