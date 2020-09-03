Ander Christensen, an upstanding citizen from Nebraska, is going viral after a hilarious plea before city council. Christensen appeared before the city council to discuss the fact that boneless chicken wings are simply adult chicken nuggets and the name needs to be changed.

Among the suggested name changes for boneless chicken wings that Christensen offered up were “buffalo-style chicken tenders,” “saucy nuggs” and “trash.”

“Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this county,” Christensen said in the viral video. “We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning.

“We would be disgusted if a butcher mislabeled cuts of meat. We’ve been living a lie for far too long, and we know it because we feel it in our bones.”

The man has a point.

Check out his viral plea below.

If you’re going to get involved in local politics, this is one way to make an immediate impact.

So, what do you think about Ander Christensen’s saucy nuggs plea? Should the name be changed? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts and name suggestions.