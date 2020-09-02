The Rise of TikTok Celebrities

While some people spend their free time playing casino online games, others prefer watching (or making) insane videos on TikTok. The latest craze, TikTok, is an Android and iOS media app that you can use for creating and sharing short videos.

It launched in Douyin, China, in September 2016. Now, it is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in the world. According to Datareportal, TikTok has more than 800 million active users, making it the 9th most popular social networking site.

Many people have become TikTok celebrities, boasting millions of followers, most of whom are part of the tech-savvy Gen Z.

These stars owe their fame to creating short video clips, showing off dances that go viral, lip-syncing to soundbites, and producing comedy skits that are shared by thousands of app users. With more than 1.5 billion downloads across the globe, the app’s popularity and influence continue to grow.

It is rapidly becoming a force of its own in the world of influencer marketing, as entrepreneurs use TikTok celebrities for marketing brands online.

Let’s explore some of the most popular TikTok celebrities.

Charli D’Amelio

With more than 72.5 million followers, 15-year-old Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s biggest star. The teenager joined the app in June 2019 and took only a few months to capture the world’s attention with her choreographed dancing to viral songs.

Thanks to her popularity on TikTok, she garnered a role in Hype House, a contract with a leading talent agency, and a cameo role in a Super Bowl commercial.

Addison Rae

Addison Easterling, known online as Addison Rae, boasts more than 51 million followers on TikTok. The 19-year old joined TikTok in the summer of 2019, and it didn’t take long for the world to take notice.

She currently works with Hype House, attracting hundreds of thousands of views on the app by dancing and lip-syncing to popular songs. According to Forbes, Addison is TikTok’s top-earning celebrity, having earned about $5 million in 2019.

When President Donald Trump threatened to ban TikTok in July 2020, she posted a short clip imagining her life without the app–she would return to Louisiana State University, where she started as a freshman in 2019 studying broadcast journalism.

Loren Gray

With more than 45.6 million followers on the app, Loren Gray usually participates in TikTok’s lip-dubbing trends and viral dance challenges. Thanks to her TikTok celebrity status, she has won nominations at the People’s Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

Spencer Knight

If you’re a beatboxing enthusiast, you might have already heard about Spencer X (Spencer Knight). He is a 27-year-old beatboxer who shares his rhythmic talent with more than 38.6 million of his fans on TikTok. The platform recently helped Spencer X acquire a sponsorship deal with energy drink brand, Monster Energy.

Besides the ordinary people who have become famous on TikTok, there are also some mainstream celebrities that are successful on the app. It includes Will Smith, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Vanessa Hudgens, and Britney Spears.

Who is your favorite TikTok celebrity at the moment? Share with us in the comments below.