The Rock Reveals His Entire Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed on social media that his entire family has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The Rock addressed the situation in a video posted to his official social media accounts.

The good news, however, is that his family has made a full recovery.

In the video, The Rock commented on the challenge that his family faced after their diagnoses, while also discussing how the virus has become politicized in today’s divisive climate.

“This has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family,” Johnson said. “I wish it was only me who tested positive. But it wasn’t — it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut.

“We are counting our blessings right now because we’re well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier. It baffles me that some people out there — including some politicians — will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda, politicizing it. It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact. And it is the right thing to do.”

The Rock announced on Instagram that he, his wife and two of their daughters tested positive for COVID-19. He explained why it has been “one of the most challenging and difficult things” they’ve gone through as a family. (via @TheRock) pic.twitter.com/NC6UNap32F — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2020

