How To Take Care Of Your Health At Work

Health and fitness are not a preserve of those who have plenty of free time. However, many people in full-time employment cite lack of time as the reason for not upholding a healthy lifestyle.

Poor health undermines your productivity and perpetuates many other problems. Without good health, you’ll also have a harder time taking care of your family and coping with life’s challenges.

Here are a few easy-to-implement ways to stay healthy at work:

Eat Healthier

While at work, we often find ourselves eating fast food or convenience meals. You can maintain better health by substituting these meals with healthier alternatives, like lean protein, vegetables, and fruit.

Start transitioning to healthier eating by packing a balanced lunch, carrying nutritious snacks to the office, and preparing planned dinners for each day of the week.

Stay Hydrated

When you’re too busy at work, it is challenging to keep track of how much water you drink in a day. Drinking sufficient water to stay hydrated and energetic is crucial to your long-term health, however.

Dehydration undermines your productivity. It also causes dizziness, fatigue, headaches, and other health issues.

Focus on drinking at least six glasses of water daily, depending on the weather and your level of physical activity.

Create an Ergonomic Workspace

Sitting for long hours at a desk with a poor posture leads to health problems over time. It’s advisable to set up your chair, desk, computer screen, and keyboard in ergonomically correct positions.

If your workspace allows it, a standing desk might be an excellent option to balance a sedentary workday.

Take a Break Regularly

No matter how full your in-tray becomes, it’s unwise to work non-stop without a bathroom break or time away from the screen. Set a timer to remind you to take a break every 30 minutes.

During the break, you can stretch, take a quick walk outside, or play your favorite game on GClub. Breaks allow you re-energize and refocus, improving your productivity, and relieving stress.

Stay Away from Sick Colleagues

It’s not good to get too close to workmates who could be sick or who are exhibiting symptoms of infectious disease.

Keeping a safe social distance, wash your hands regularly, and sanitize frequently touched surfaces around your workspace (especially during prolonged pandemics, like COVID-19).

If you feel sick, consider staying home until you feel better to avoid infecting other employees, too.

Set Aside Time for Self-care

It’s not always easy to find the time for self-care and reflection, especially when you have a demanding full-time job. If you don’t take care of yourself, you may not be able to attend to other important obligations, though.

It is essential to prioritize your wellbeing and set aside time each day for things that make you calmer and happier. You can use this time to meditate and do some of the activities that you most enjoy.

Staying in shape is possible, even if you have a tight work schedule—eat better, hydrate, take breaks, and create an environment that promotes your wellbeing at work. Health and wellness are better for all aspects of your life, including at the office.