Uber Will Require Riders To Take Selfies to Show They’re Wearing Masks

Uber is introducing a new requirement to ensure riders are wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic. After previously requiring customers and drivers to wear masks, the ride-sharing app will enforce the rule by having riders take selfies as proof.

The app’s mask verification feature will be completely rolled out by the end of September.

“We firmly believe that accountability is a two-way street. That’s why we’re expanding the same technology to riders, too,” Uber said. “As with the driver mask verification tool, this technology detects the mask as an object in the photo and does not process biometric information.”

