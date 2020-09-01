People Fleeing New York to Dine Out Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

New York City was once the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and the city is continuing to feel the fallout.

Due to strict safety measures that have prohibited people from dining indoors, Governor Andrew Cuomo has admitted that the laws are forcing people to flee New York so that they can simply dine-in in New Jersey.

“I understand that people can go through the tunnel, go over the George Washington Bridge and go to a restaurant in New Jersey, where they can’t do that in New York City,” Cuomo said, via the New York Post. “I want as much economic activity as possible. We also want to make sure the infection rate stays under control. That is the tension.”

