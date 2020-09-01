We are beginning to learn more information about the medical emergency that led to President Donald Trump being taken to Walter Reed hospital late last year. Per a report from New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt, the incident was much more serious than initially reported.

Schmidt writes that Vice President Mike Pence was on “standby” to assume the duties of the Oval Office during the time.

The White House has not commented on the reports.

From CNN:

Schmidt writes, however, that he learned “in the hours leading up to Trump’s trip to the hospital, word went out in the West Wing for the vice president to be on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized.” Schmidt does not specify the sourcing for this reporting beyond “I learned.” The visit did not follow the protocol of a routine presidential medical exam, a person familiar with the matter told CNN at the time. Medical staff at Walter Reed did not get a staff-wide notice about a presidential visit to the medical center in Bethesda, Maryland, ahead of Trump’s arrival, according to that source.

At the time of the visit, the White House said that it was a typical visit and had to do with follow-up tests for his physical.

Of course, that is all now in question after the latest news.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected]e.wpengine.com and we will respond as soon as possible.