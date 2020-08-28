Kamala Harris Vows to Have National Mask Mandate if Elected

Kamala Harris is the vice-presidential nominee on the Democratic ticket for the 2020 election, and she already has some big plans if elected into office alongside Joe Biden. One of the first actions will be ramping up the effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Harris, one of the “responsible” actions will be to enact a national mask mandate.

“It’s a standard. I mean, nobody’s going to be punished. Nobody likes to wear a mask, this is a universal feeling, right? So, that’s not the point. The point is this is what we as responsible people who love our neighbor, we have to just do that right now,” she said on NBC’s TODAY. “God willing, it won’t be forever.”

The CDC currently recommends wearing a mask or face-covering in public and maintaining social distancing of six feet when out in public.

