Great Ways To Kick A Bad Habit

Everyone has bad habits. These tendencies can be an obstacle to reaching your goals, and some may even compromise your wellbeing.

Breaking bad habits isn't as easy as developing good replacements, though. Some habits stick with you for a lifetime, but nothing is impossible when you set your mind to it.

Let’s explore some of the most effective ways to kick a bad habit:

Identify The Trigger For The Habit

Identifying the reason behind your bad habits is the first step to taking back control of the behavior. Take the time to track your habit to see when it follows a certain pattern.

Ask yourself questions like:

When does the habit appear?

Where does it happen?

Do any specific emotions accompany it?

What happens just before the habit occurs?

Does it involve other people?

Once you understand what contributes to your habitual behaviour, you can easily work on eliminating the triggers.

Find A Replacement For The Bad Habit

It’s simple to find a healthy substitute for a bad habit, like replacing the urge to smoke with a few intentional breathing exercises instead. If you feel like chewing on your nails, grab some carrots. If social media is causing you to procrastinate, write one sentence for work.

We don’t need to eat a whole bag of snacks when there are healthier options at our fingertips (make sure there are no chips in the pantry and grab some pretzels instead). A substitute for a bad habit could be anything that tricks your mind into thinking you’re performing the action you did before.

Penalise Yourself For Every Offense

Making a bad habit uncomfortable is an excellent way to eliminate it. You can penalize yourself every time you engage in unwanted activity. For example, pay your spouse or friend $5 each time they catch you engaging in the habit that you want to stop.

Find Support

It’s always an excellent idea to have someone around for support. Working as a team is often one of the reasons exercising is more effective.

If you decide to accept support, choose people who have your best interests at heart. You want to work with people who are willing to help you in achieving your goals with positivity and encouragement.

It’s advisable to find someone with the same goals. For example, it is impossible to quit smoking if your spouse or friends are still doing it in front of you.

Learn To Reward Yourself

Ditching bad habits usually mean making a few sacrifices. Motivate yourself by rewarding your efforts as you reach a milestone.

Maybe your short-term goal was to stay away from cigarettes for an entire week. If you pass the test, treat yourself to a movie or your favorite activity.

Make your next goal slightly more challenging and keep rewarding your progress at each step.

Breaking a bad habit is not always easy, but it is achievable. Start by identifying triggers that make you engage in the unwanted habit, and then find a healthy substitute as an effective remedy. Reward yourself for success and draw people around you that will support your efforts. You can do this.