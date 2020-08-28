UNC Football Will Play Without Fans in September

The University of North Carolina will begin its fall sports campaigns without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham wrote a letter to the Tar Heel community to inform them of the decision.

Fans will not be allowed in attendance for the month of September.

That means the UNC football program will open the 2020 season for its first two games at Kenan Stadium against Syracuse and Charlotte without fans in the stands.

“We will begin our fall sport seasons without fans at home events,” Cunningham wrote. “This includes Football, Cross Country, Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball. This attendance restriction will last through September, and we will continue to work with medical experts and the University to evaluate safety conditions with the hope that we can increase capacity in October. Tailgating also will not be allowed on campus.

“We know this is disappointing to you – our fans, donors, and supporters — and our venues will not be the same without you there. We will particularly miss the energy, passion and Carolina Blue support of our students, who truly make game day special and unique. This decision, however, was the only way we could move forward with competition. Our student-athletes want to play, and we must do so as safely as possible. We made this decision in consultation with medical experts, our University, and state and local officials.”

The good news, however, is that the football season is scheduled to move forward as planned.

