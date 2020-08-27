NBA Playoffs Will Resume; Thursday Games Postponed

The NBA Playoffs will resume. On Wednesday, players across the league took a major stand by boycotting the games following the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The boycott was led by the Milwaukee Bucks.

There were discussions later in the day between the league and players about when they would resume play, but there were also conflicting reports that players had favored canceling the postseason.

However, that does not appear to be the case.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, players have agreed to resume the postseason. There is still some uncertainty, though, with an exact plan on when play will resume yet to be set in stone. Thursday’s scheduled games have also been postponed.

“The resumption of playoff games could come as soon as Friday, but there is expected to be a return to this season by the weekend,” Woj wrote on Twitter. “Conversations have been ongoing throughout the morning among owners, league executives, coaches, and players about how the league can restart these playoffs. The players and Board of Governors have separate meetings set to start now.”

ESPN’s Tim McMahon added: “There will be another meeting later today with two players per team.”

There should be further clarification on what the next steps for the NBA Playoffs will be by the end of the day.

