WATCH: Tomi Lahren Pranked on Cameo; Unknowingly Insults Trump

Have you ever heard of the website Cameo? It’s a place for celebrities to turn to where they can rake in some extra cash by recording personalized messages for fans who pay a predetermined fee. One of the people available to book on Cameo is conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren.

For $85, Lahren will record a message of your choosing with some exceptions, of course.

Unfortunately for the FOX News commentator, she didn’t properly vet one of the requests and as a result she unknowingly insulted President Donald Trump in another language.

Ali-Asghar Abedi, a comedy writer, made a request to Lahren from “all of her Indian fans.” In the message, he got Lahren to say ‘Trump is wise like an ullu.’

“Because President Trump is wise like an owl, or as you guys would say in Hindi – I hope I’m pronouncing this right – President Trump is wise like an ullu. I hope I said that right,” Lahren said in the Cameo.

Now, why is that funny? Check out Lahren’s video and then the explanation from Abedi below.

“I paid conservative commentator Tomi Lahren $85 to call President Trump a jackass. To be clear, she didn’t actually say ‘jackass’: she said ‘ulloo,’ which literally means ‘owl’ in Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi,” he told the Independent. “But colloquially ‘ulloo’ means ‘jackass’ and the term is only used pejoratively in India. That’s right — Tomi sold out, albeit unknowingly, for just $85. What price dignity, eh?”

He noted he did the prank because: “given that the Republican National Convention may be beyond satire, pranking the likes of Lahren may be one of the few ways we can derive comedy from this absurd event. It could have just as easily been Ben Shapiro, Jesse Watters, Mark Levin, Sarah Palin or Kimberly Guifoyle.”

Ah, the internet will forever remain undefeated.