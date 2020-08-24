The 2020 Republican National Committee officially kicks off this week with the four-day event running through Thursday evening in primetime. The event will be broadcast live across the major news networks along with streams available on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.
President Donald Trump is expected to speak on all four nights before officially accepting the Republican nomination on Thursday.
It will be a family affair with other speakers including First Lady Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump. White House adviser to the president Kellyanne Conway, Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, and UFC president Dana White are also among the scheduled speakers.
Who will be taking the stage?
A full look at the schedule of speakers can be seen below.
Republican National Convention 2020: List of Speakers
Monday speakers
Senator Tim Scott
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise
Representative Matt Gaetz
Representative Jim Jordan
Nikki Haley
Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel
Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones
Amy Johnson Ford
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Natalie Harp
Charlie Kirk
Kim Klacik
Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Sean Parnell
Andrew Pollack
Donald Trump, Jr.
Tanya Weinreis
Tuesday speakers
First Lady Melania Trump
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Senator Rand Paul
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Florida Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nuñez
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Pam Bondi
Abby Johnson
Jason Joyce
Navajo Nation vice president Myron Lizer
Mary Ann Mendoza
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandmann
Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump
Wednesday speakers
Vice President Mike Pence
Second Lady Karen Pence
Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee
Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas
Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York
Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
White House adviser to the president Kellyanne Conway
Keith Kellogg
Jack Brewer
Sister Dede Byrne
Madison Cawthorn
Scott Dane
Clarence Henderson
Ryan Holets
Michael McHale
Burgess Owens
Lara Trump
Thursday speakers
President Trump
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky
Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California
Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey
Ivanka Trump
Ja’Ron Smith
Ann Dorn
Debbie Flood
Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani
Franklin Graham
Alice Johnson
Wade Mayfield
Carl and Marsha Mueller
Dana White