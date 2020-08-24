The 2020 Republican National Committee officially kicks off this week with the four-day event running through Thursday evening in primetime. The event will be broadcast live across the major news networks along with streams available on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

President Donald Trump is expected to speak on all four nights before officially accepting the Republican nomination on Thursday.

It will be a family affair with other speakers including First Lady Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump. White House adviser to the president Kellyanne Conway, Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, and UFC president Dana White are also among the scheduled speakers.

Who will be taking the stage?

A full look at the schedule of speakers can be seen below.

Republican National Convention 2020: List of Speakers

Monday speakers

Senator Tim Scott

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise

Representative Matt Gaetz

Representative Jim Jordan

Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk

Kim Klacik

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell

Andrew Pollack

Donald Trump, Jr.

Tanya Weinreis

Tuesday speakers

First Lady Melania Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Navajo Nation vice president Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Wednesday speakers

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York

Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

White House adviser to the president Kellyanne Conway

Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

Thursday speakers

President Trump

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey

Ivanka Trump

Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White