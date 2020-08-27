R. Kelly Allegedly Attacked By Inmate in Prison

R. Kelly is reportedly having a rough go in prison. According to a report from TMZ, the disgraced singer was attacked by a fellow inmate inside of his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

The inmate who allegedly “walked in his cell and started punching the crap out of Kelly” was apparently upset about the facility being placed on lockdown due to Kelly protestors outside.

From the report:

Our sources say the inmate went on the attack because he was angry about the detention facility being placed on lock down a couple of times largely due to Kelly protesters outside the jail.

We’re told the fight didn’t last long, and it’s unclear if another inmate or guards broke it up. Our sources say Kelly was examined by a doctor, who determined the singer was okay … no broken bones or serious injuries.

No official comment has been given by the Federal Bureau Of Prisons because they are unable to comment on inmates due to privacy and safety protocol.

Kelly turned himself in back in 2019 when he was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was arrested in July 1029 was arrested on federal charges for sex crimes and obstruction of justice.

In total, Kelly faces a total of 18 federal counts, including child pornography, kidnapping, and forced labor.

