Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, Charged With Murder of Kenosha Protestors

Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois, has been charged in connection to the shooting deaths of two protestors who were demonstrating following the death of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to Molly Beck of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Video from the incident shows a man who is allegedly Rittenhouse being followed by protestors after a man was shot in the head. After falling to the ground, Rittenhouse uses his long rifle to unload on incoming protestors. Two people were shot in the exchange and Rittenhouse continued to fire down the street after returning to his feet.

Rittenhouse was seen with a group of men who were heavily armed and claimed to be a part of a militia.

WARNING: Graphic content

Warning: Graphic Video

Shots fired in Kenosha on this Tuesday night #KenoshaRiots #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/q5vZ4zLmZz — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 26, 2020

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports one man was shot in the arm and another was shot in the chest. There is another video that shows a man who witnesses are treating after saying he was shot in the head.

Blake was shot on Sunday while walking away from police officers when he made his way around the front of the car. Blake then attempted to enter his vehicle, before the officer grabbed his shirt and began unloading rounds into the victim. He was flown to the hospital where he is reportedly in serious condition. Cops initially arrived at the scene as Blake was attempting to break up a fight between two women.

Blake is apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif;”>out of surgery and in the ICU, according to TMZ.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.