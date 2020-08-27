Nancy Pelosi Says There Shouldn’t Be Trump-Biden Debates

Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not think there should be any presidential debates before November’s general election. The California Democrat told reporters that former Vice President Joe Biden should not “legitimize” conversation with President Donald Trump.

By taking the stage for a debate, Pelosi feels Biden would be doing just that.

“I don’t think that there should be any debates,” Pelosi said. “I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has any association with truth, evidence, data, and facts. I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States.

“I think that he’ll probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency. He does that every day, but I think he will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about.”

Speaker Pelosi says that she does not think there should be any presidential debates between Pres. Trump and Joe Biden: “I wouldn't legitimize a conversation with [Pres. Trump] nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States"https://t.co/XjbN1GG9vz pic.twitter.com/pvH1E8v5mb — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 27, 2020

The comments from Pelosi come as no surprise.

She has had a rivalry with the president throughout his entire term and has previously said she would not consider debating him in a public forum. Pelosi has previously cited Trump’s treatment of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential debates and does not believe his behavior is deserving of a platform.

While everyone is entitled to their opinion, debates are necessary and should go on as scheduled if possible because voters deserve to have as much information as they can before heading to the polls.