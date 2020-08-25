Dr. Anthony Fauci Warns About Rushing Coronavirus Vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning about the potential fallout of rushing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Fauci warned that the fast-tracking of a vaccine could ultimately have a negative effect on other vaccines that are in the works, according to the New York Post.

Fauci warns that rushing a vaccine to market could stop people from enrolling in testing for other vaccines that are in development at a larger scale.

“The one thing that you would not want to see with a vaccine is getting an EUA (emergency use authorization) before you have a signal of efficacy,” Fauci said. “One of the potential dangers if you prematurely let a vaccine out is that it would make it difficult, if not impossible, for the other vaccines to enroll people in their trial.”

The 74-year-old Fauci has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and one of the most respected voices during the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci, who has advised six presidents, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush in 2008.

