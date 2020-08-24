Arizona State University ‘COVID Parties’ Promoted on Instagram

An Instagram account promoting “COVID parties” at Arizona State University has been deleted from the social media platform. Arizona State University had sued Facebook — which owns Instagram — over the account which was improperly using the school’s logos and trademarks.

“We have removed the account in question for violating our policies,” a spokesperson for the company told The Arizona Republic. “We disagree that the account infringes any trademark rights ASU might have.”

The account could be seen under the handle “asu_covid.parties” before it was removed.

The account claimed to throw large parties as students began returning to campus for the fall semester, while also sharing misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether there were actually any parties, however, is not known but there seems to be no evidence indicating any COVID ragers linked to the account.

