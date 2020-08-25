Big Sean dropped his highly-anticipated Nipsey Hussle collaboration, titled “Deep Reverence”, which will be featured on his upcoming album Detroit 2 which is expected to drop on September 4. The track was produced by Hit-Bot and G. Ry.

Other collaborations on Detroit 2 will include Eminem, Migos, and Jeremih.

During his verse on “Deep Reverence”, Big Sean addressed rumored tensions with Kendrick Lamar that he seems to have squashed since the passing of Nipsey.

“After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick/ It wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with/ Lack of communication and wrong information/ From people fueled by their ego, it’s like mixin’ flames with diesel,” Big Sean rapped.

You can check out the track below.

Big Sean ‘Deep Reverence’ (feat. Nipsey Hussle) – Audio & Lyrics

[Verse 1: Nipsey Hussle]

F*ck rap, I’m a street legend, block love me with a deep reverence

I was birthed in a C-section

Hella cops and police presence, we got opps so we keep weapons

We on y’all block while y’all eat breakfast

A lot of shots, we broke street records

Watch how you talk, I got reflexes, watchin’ your cheap necklace

Then we slide out the East exit

But every time we get to f*ckin’ n*ggas up, TMZ catch it

Yeah, I still learn the street lessons

From the mastermind, first you master grind, then your team catch it

This time is for the money, I don’t need credit

But I’m the don ’cause the streets said it, look

[Chorus]

F*ck rap, I’m a street legend

But I’m the don ’cause the streets said it

Block love me with a deep reverence (Yeah, woah)

But I’m the don ’cause the streets said it (Yeah)

[Verse 2: Big Sean]

And I got pressure on me

Seven days a week, it’s game seven on me

Life’ll test you out, you live through that, that’s testimony

Givin’ them hell, but how in the hell I got all these blessings on me?

Most of the girls I know addicted to social media

All the time they put in, they could’ve wrote encyclopedias

Mama said it only takes one time to f*ck up your whole Wikipedia

And as your son, I can see the type of light that you see me in

After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick

It wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with

Lack of communication and wrong information

From people fueled by their ego, it’s like mixin’ flames with diesel

Energy crazy, I realized that it’s a two-way street

What’s comin’ is goin’, if it don’t give you more, it drains you

Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not takin’

Probably why the sh*t with me get crazy and we lost a baby

And everybody around me think I’m the one

But we all just one of ones

And I’m walkin’ out the crib, they ask me where I’m goin’

I told them, “I’m goin on another ten year run”

N*ggas is bangin’ over blocks that they don’t own, thinkin’ that’s home

Boy, you think that’s where you from? You don’t really know where you from

You don’t how deep your roots is or what your ancestors had done

So, God bless all of the sons and daughters

Who knew they histories so they knew where to take it farther

And all the ones that stuck with me like good barbers

Lookin’ at my life story, God’s a good author

Never was the loudest in the room, we move like ninjas

And if it cost your peace of mind, it might be too expensive

So I can’t give you everything that you want from me for free though

Get you one shot in life, you might not be able to reload

So advanced, I need all my advances

Bro hit me up for cash like we didn’t have the same chances

My dad hit me up like, “Why I don’t live in a mansion?”

I’m tryna focus, but baby girl keep holdin’ my mind for ransom

And that ain’t how it supposed to be, this man Hov got to a B

And his name Shawn too, I almost felt like it was me

Damn, I realized all my setbacks were inside of me

In high school I learned chemistry, biology

But not how to cope with anxiety

Or how I could feel like I’m by myself on an island with depression on all sides of me (Damn)

With a Glock .17 right on the side of me (Hol’ up)

Look, I ain’t think I had the thought of suicide in me

Until life showed me all these different sides of me

Too many times I thought the reaper was outside for me

And how the f*ck it’s people that never met me that hate me?

I wonder if they understand that I meditate daily

And feel like my life purpose is to give inspiration

Despite the hit songs that there’s just no escapin’

That I take care of my family and beat the odds that were deadly

You hate that, that just reflects your lack of succession, bless ’em

If it ain’t Nipsey blue, it’s Detroit blue

This that Detroit 2, I’m bringin’ it back to the hood like D-Boys do

Gone

[Outro]

So, the collaboration though, with Nipsey and who?

Aw man, I’d probably say Payroll, look, or Tee Grizzley

Me and Big Sean talked about doin’ somethin’ recently, too

So, you know, all of them, I’ma, I’ma tap in with all of Detroit

F*ck rap, I’m a street legend

Block love me with a deep reverence