Zoom Outage: Video Conference Service Down in Parts of US

Zoom, which has seen its business boom as the go-to video conference service during the coronavirus pandemic, but the company ran into some issues on Monday, August 24 with some “partial outages” across the country.

“We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them,” a statement from Zoom read.

“We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue.”

Zoom saw its popularity rise as the coronavirus pandemic forced workers out of the office and students out of the classroom. With schools restarting this month, it is a less than ideal time for the service to go down.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Zoom is continuing to work on the issue.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.