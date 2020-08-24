Kellyanne Conway Announces Departure From White House

Kellyanne Conway is leaving the White House. The longtime Donald Trump advisor and one of his strongest supporters announced late Sunday that she would be transitioning out of the White House at a time where her family life has been in the headlines for strained relationships brought on by the nature of her job.

“I am deeply grateful to the President for this honor, and to the First Lady, the Vice President and Mrs. Pence, my colleagues in the White House and the Administration, and the countless people who supported me and my work. As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump’s leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more,” her statement began.

“The incredible men, women and children we’ve met along the way have reaffirmed my later – in – life experience that public servi ce can be meaningful and consequential. For all of its political differences and cultural cleavages, this is a beautiful country filled with amazing people. The promise of America belongs to us all.”

Conway then noted that she would be putting more focus on her family and children.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” she said. “Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.

“This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

The announcement comes at a time where Conway’s outspoken 15-year-old daughter Claudia, said that she was “officially pushing for emancipation.” Claudia has not been shy about the Trump administration and her mother’s support of the president, while proudly sharing her liberal views on social media.

“My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with,” Claudia wrote on Twitter. “Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. Selfish. It’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

Let’s hope that Kellyanne can now focus on her family and repair any of the damage that has been done.