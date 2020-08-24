WATCH: Jack Harlow’s 2020 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Jack Harlow showed off why he earned his spot in the 2020 XXL Freshman Class with his XXL Freshman freestyle which was released on Monday. Harlow spit in his flowing style and also dedicated some bars to an important incident.
“Welcome to the season finale/Gotta move without mistakes ’cause they keepin’ a tally/We had plans for makin’ millions then leavin’ for Cali/Now the city’s on fire, even in Cali, postponed,” he begins.
Then, Harlow raps about the death of David McAtee, a 53-year-old black man from his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky who was killed at a barbecue stand he owned. McAtee was shot by police while cooking food for people at YaYa’s BBQ. Authorities arrived to break up a large crowd gathering near the stand before McAtee was shot.
“Last night, the people learned how to throw stones/So they shooting gas at ’em to make sure they go home/In the past, it ain’t last, but it’s all changed/The word is unturned, how we leaving no stone,” the 22-year-old lyricist spits. “Killed him outside and they left him stone-cold/Left him on the street and left his family with a broke home/Barbecue man with a business, homegrown/Even gave away plates to the fellas on patrol,” he rapped.
The XXL Freshman class hails from Louisville, Kentucky; Memphis, Tennessee; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; St. Petersburg, Florida; Montgomery, Alabama; San Francisco, California; and Atlanta, Georgia. The XXL Freshman Class includes Harlow, NLE Choppa, Polo G, Chika, Baby Keem, Mulatto, Rod Wave, Lil Tjay, Calboy, Fivio Foreign, Lil Keed and 24kGoldn.
You can check it out below.
Jack Harlow’s 2020 XXL Freshman Freestyle Audio & Lyrics
Welcome to the season finale
Gotta move without mistakes ’cause they keepin’ a tally
We had plans of makin’ millions, then leavin’ for Cali’
Now the city’s on fire, even in Cali’, postponed
Last night the people learned how to throw stones
So they shootin’ gas at ’em to make sure they go home
In the past, it ain’t last, but it’s all changed
The word is un-turned, how we leavin’ no stone
Killed him outside and they left him stone-cold
Left ’em on the street and left his family with a broke home
Barbecue man with a business, homegrown
Even gave away plates to the fellas on patrol
Everybody knows that never tell you, “I don’t know”
Stories for my grandkids, I can’t tell if I don’t go
Did you come to smash your skateboard against the glass
Or are you down for the cause? It’s hard to tell in all the smoke
These times got me readin’ the Times
Lord knows my whole life we been seein’ the signs
Rather turn a blind eye just to think that it’s fine
Is the change gon’ come and if it does, will we see it in time?
There’s men that went to war and put their dreamin’ aside
Before they left, found a girl to put their semen inside
Knowin’ well a child’s all that they leavin’ behind
We keep it goin’ ’til it’s the end of time