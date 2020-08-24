WATCH: Jack Harlow’s 2020 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Jack Harlow showed off why he earned his spot in the 2020 XXL Freshman Class with his XXL Freshman freestyle which was released on Monday. Harlow spit in his flowing style and also dedicated some bars to an important incident.

“Welcome to the season finale/Gotta move without mistakes ’cause they keepin’ a tally/We had plans for makin’ millions then leavin’ for Cali/Now the city’s on fire, even in Cali, postponed,” he begins.

Then, Harlow raps about the death of David McAtee, a 53-year-old black man from his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky who was killed at a barbecue stand he owned. McAtee was shot by police while cooking food for people at YaYa’s BBQ. Authorities arrived to break up a large crowd gathering near the stand before McAtee was shot.

“Last night, the people learned how to throw stones/So they shooting gas at ’em to make sure they go home/In the past, it ain’t last, but it’s all changed/The word is unturned, how we leaving no stone,” the 22-year-old lyricist spits. “Killed him outside and they left him stone-cold/Left him on the street and left his family with a broke home/Barbecue man with a business, homegrown/Even gave away plates to the fellas on patrol,” he rapped.

The XXL Freshman class hails from Louisville, Kentucky; Memphis, Tennessee; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; St. Petersburg, Florida; Montgomery, Alabama; San Francisco, California; and Atlanta, Georgia. The XXL Freshman Class includes Harlow, NLE Choppa, Polo G, Chika, Baby Keem, Mulatto, Rod Wave, Lil Tjay, Calboy, Fivio Foreign, Lil Keed and 24kGoldn.

You can check it out below.

Jack Harlow’s 2020 XXL Freshman Freestyle Audio & Lyrics

Welcome to the season finale

Gotta move without mistakes ’cause they keepin’ a tally

We had plans of makin’ millions, then leavin’ for Cali’

Now the city’s on fire, even in Cali’, postponed

Last night the people learned how to throw stones

So they shootin’ gas at ’em to make sure they go home

In the past, it ain’t last, but it’s all changed

The word is un-turned, how we leavin’ no stone

Killed him outside and they left him stone-cold

Left ’em on the street and left his family with a broke home

Barbecue man with a business, homegrown

Even gave away plates to the fellas on patrol

Everybody knows that never tell you, “I don’t know”

Stories for my grandkids, I can’t tell if I don’t go

Did you come to smash your skateboard against the glass

Or are you down for the cause? It’s hard to tell in all the smoke

These times got me readin’ the Times

Lord knows my whole life we been seein’ the signs

Rather turn a blind eye just to think that it’s fine

Is the change gon’ come and if it does, will we see it in time?

There’s men that went to war and put their dreamin’ aside

Before they left, found a girl to put their semen inside

Knowin’ well a child’s all that they leavin’ behind

We keep it goin’ ’til it’s the end of time