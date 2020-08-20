NBA Draft Lottery Odds 2020: Who Will Win No. 1 Pick?

After a coronavirus-related delay, the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery is finally set to take place on Thursday night. The lottery will feature 14 teams looking to earn the No. 1 pick where they could have the opportunity to land one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class, Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball.

The lottery will be held on ESPN following the conclusion of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks.

Entering the lottery, the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Minnesota Timberwolves have the top odds to earn the No. 1 overall pick. The Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons sit closely behind, but everyone has their eyes on the New York Knicks.

If the Knicks can manage to land in the Top 3, all eyes will be on their potential relationship with LaMelo Ball — whose brash father LaVar has said the Knicks are his son’s preferred destination. The Ball – James Dolan – Knicks drama and relationship could be everything and more than NBA fans could ask for.

What chances does your favorite team have to win the No. 1 overall pick?

A full look at the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery odds can be seen below, via ESPN.com.

2020 NBA Draft Lottery Odds

1. Golden State Warriors

Average pick: 3.7

No. 1: 14%

Top three: 40.1%

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

Average pick: 3.9

No. 1: 14%

Top three: 40.1%

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

Average pick: 4.1

No. 1: 14%

Top three: 40.1%

4. Atlanta Hawks

Average pick: 4.4

No. 1: 12.5%

Top three: 36.6%

5. Detroit Pistons

Average pick: 5.0

No. 1: 10.5%

Top three: 31.6%

6. New York Knicks

Average pick: 5.5

No. 1: 9.0%

Top three: 27.6%

7. Chicago Bulls

Average pick: 6.2

No. 1: 7.5%

Top three: 23.4%

8. Charlotte Hornets

Average pick: 7.0

No. 1: 6.0%

Top three: 19.0%

9. Washington Wizards

Average pick: 8.0

No. 1: 4.5%

Top three: 14.5%

10. Phoenix Suns

Average pick: 9.2

No. 1: 3.0%

Top three: 9.9%

11. San Antonio Spurs

Average pick: 10.3

No. 1: 2.0%

Top three: 6.6%

12. Sacramento Kings

Average pick: 11.9

No. 1: 1.3%

Top three: 4.3%

13. New Orleans Pelicans

Average pick: 12.1

No. 1: 1.2%

Top three: 4.0%

14. Memphis Grizzlies

Average pick: 13.7

No. 1: 0.5%

Top three: 1.7%