MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 10:00 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Ryan Bader (204) vs. Vadim Nemkov (203.9) – for light heavyweight title
  • Julia Budd (145.8) vs. Jessy Miele (147)*
  • Valentin Moldavsky (234.6) vs. Roy Nelson (264.9)
  • Andrew Kapel (185.1) vs. John Salter (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (DAZN, Bellator YouTube, 7:30 p.m. ET)

  • Sidney Outlaw (156) vs. Adam Piccolotti (155.3)
  • Josh Hill (136) vs. Erik Perez (135.6)
  • Lucas Brennan (145.8) vs. Will Smith (143.7)
  • Chris Gonzalez (156) vs. Vladimir Tokov (155.3)
  • Weber Almeida (147.5) vs. Salim Mukhidinov (147.8) – 148-pound catchweight
  • Yaroslav Amosov (174.4) vs. Mark Lemminger (174.6) – 175-pound catchweight
  • John de Jesus (149.1) vs. Vladyslav Parubchenkno (149.6) – 150-pound catchweight

*Miele missed featherweight limit by one pound.