Bellator MMA returns to action on Friday, August 21 with Bellator 244 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event of the night, light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader puts his title on the line against top contender Vadim Nemkov.

The co-main event, meanwhile, features Julia Budd vs. Jessy Miele.

Other bouts on the main card — which will air on DAZN and the Paramount Network — include Valentin Moldavsky vs. UFC veteran Roy Nelson, and the main card opener between Andrew Kapel and John Salter at middleweight.

Ahead of Friday night’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins. Both Bader and Nemkov successfully hit championship weight, while Miele missed weight by one pound for the featherweight co-main event against Budd.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the Bellator 244 weigh-in results can be seen below.

Bellator 244 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 10:00 p.m. ET) Champ Ryan Bader (204) vs. Vadim Nemkov (203.9) – for light heavyweight title

Julia Budd (145.8) vs. Jessy Miele (147)*

Valentin Moldavsky (234.6) vs. Roy Nelson (264.9)

Andrew Kapel (185.1) vs. John Salter (186) PRELIMINARY CARD (DAZN, Bellator YouTube, 7:30 p.m. ET) Sidney Outlaw (156) vs. Adam Piccolotti (155.3)

Josh Hill (136) vs. Erik Perez (135.6)

Lucas Brennan (145.8) vs. Will Smith (143.7)

Chris Gonzalez (156) vs. Vladimir Tokov (155.3)

Weber Almeida (147.5) vs. Salim Mukhidinov (147.8) – 148-pound catchweight

Yaroslav Amosov (174.4) vs. Mark Lemminger (174.6) – 175-pound catchweight

John de Jesus (149.1) vs. Vladyslav Parubchenkno (149.6) – 150-pound catchweight *Miele missed featherweight limit by one pound.