READ: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s DNC Speech (Full Transcript)

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of the rising stars in the Democratic party, so when it was announced that she would have just 60-seconds to speak during the 2020 Democratic National Convention there was some backlash.

However, Ocasio-Cortez did not let that stop her from making a big impact.

The 30-year-old AOC, who became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, has been a strong supporter of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. At the end of her speech, she seconded his nomination for president after Sanders had earned enough delegates during primaries to land a nomination in the party.

Ultimately, Joe Biden went on to win the nomination as we have known he would for months, but it was a major moment on the night.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s DNC Speech (Full Transcript)

“Good evening, bienvenidos, and thank you to everyone here today endeavoring towards a better, more just future for our country and our world, in fidelity and gratitude to a mass people’s movement working to establish 21st century social, economic and human rights, including guaranteed healthcare, higher education, living wages and labor rights for all people in the United States; a movement striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny and homophobia, and to propose and build reimagined systems of immigration and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past; a movement that realizes the unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many and who organized a historic grassroots campaign to reclaim our democracy; in a time when millions of people in the United States are looking deep systemic solutions to our crises of mass evictions, unemployment and lack of health care, in espirito del pueblo and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders for president of the United States of America.”