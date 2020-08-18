Thousands Attend Pool Party in Wuhan, China Where COVID Outbreak Began

Wuhan, China is attempting to return to life as normal after being forced to shut down as the first location to diagnose a case of COVID-19 leading to the global pandemic. That has led to mass gatherings in the city over the weekend.

Photos and videos from Wuhan have been making the rounds on social media showing thousands of people gathered at a packed pool party at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park.

There was no social distancing being practiced.

Wuhan went into the world’s first COVID-19 lockdown on January 23 and continued to be shut down for three months.

VIDEO: 🇨🇳Crowds packed out a water park over the weekend in the central Chinese city of #Wuhan, where the #coronavirus first emerged late last year, keen to party as the city edges back to normal life pic.twitter.com/sIrvzSFdin — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 18, 2020

Wuhan wave. People watch a performance as they cool off in a swimming pool in Wuhan, China pic.twitter.com/sPIdpAmQ6G — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 17, 2020

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 5 million confirmed cases and 163,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.